High riding Roslan scores perfect 4 out of 4

KUCHING: Roslan Bujang was in top form on Sunday, riding four winners out of five races – and the reason he did not make it five-out-of-five was that he had no engagement in Race One.

The champion jockey scored his first winner hands down on Dash For Cash in Race 2 (Class 4 – 1000M) to spark a rout that was to produce three more winners in a row.

Roslan had an armchair ride on the nine-year-old who cantered home by a street from Good Fortune (Maruf Wahab) with Elturius (Azizi Jasmi) third, a distance further back.

Dash For Cash paid RM11.

Roslan followed up with another big margin win in Race 3 (Class 3 – 1000M).

In a queue-up of newcomers, he had an easy ride on four-year-old Monolita who strolled to the finish by a street from stablemate Queen Zoffany (Jasmi Kamar) with Dream Catcher II (Kamar Yaman) third, a distance further back.

Monolita paid RM12.

Roslan’s two other winners in his perfect four-race winning sequence were Storm Raider in Race 4 (Class 2 – 1000M) and Bukan Lawan Nya in Race Five (Class 1 – 1000M).

The top jockey had the race won a long way out on Storm Raider. Never in any danger, the six-year-old cantered home 9 lengths clear of Datang Lagi (Mazlan Bujang) with Bojeng (Hamid Elli) third, 9 lengths further adrift.

Storm Raider paid RM9.

Roslan put the icing on the cake with one more big margin win on Bukan Lawan Nya.

The seven-year-old gave the leading jockey a clean sweep by bouncing back from a patchy season to score an easy eight-length victory from stablemate Empila Boy (Mazlan Bujang) with Zorro (Hamid Elli) third, 6 lengths further back.

Bukan Lawan Nya paid RM11.

All of Roslan’s four winners are trained by Tamizi Putit and owned by Beraya Stable.

Class 5 in Race One over 1000M went to Precious Moment (Hamid Elli) by a distance from Big Chief (Jasmi Kamar) with Dragon Master (Azizi Jasmi) third, 7 lengths further back.

The winner, trained by Lee Moi Fong and owned Sara Stable, paid RM14.

The going was good.