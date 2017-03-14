Liow: Maximum BDM for D-controlled vehicle raised to 7.5 tonnes

ALOR SETAR: The government has agreed to raise the maximum permissible laden weight (BDM) for D-controlled vehicles nationwide to 7.5 tonnes from the current 5 tonnes, effective immediately.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said the government had also agreed to raise the BDM by one to six tonnes each for two- to six-axle vehicles in the Peninsular Malaysia.

“The raise in the BDM will enable the cost of transport to be reduced by seven per cent in line with the government’s continuous efforts to reduce cost of consumer items.

“The Malaysian commercial vehicle network will also be able to progress rapidly and effectively, as travel time, cost of operation and maintenance can be minimised.”

Liow said this after chairing the Road Safety Council meeting at the TH Hotel and Convention Centre here yesterday.

Also present was Kedah Road Safety Council chairman Datuk Tajul Urus Mat Zain.

For two-axle vehicle, the BDM is now raised to 19 tonnes from the current 18 tonnes; for three-axle (rigid) vehicle, the BDM is raised to 27 tonnes from the current 26 tonnes; and for three-axle (articulated) vehicle, the BDM is raised to 31 tonnes from the current 30 tonnes.

Meanwhile, for the four-axle vehicle, the BDM is raised to 39 tonnes from the current 37 tonnes; for five-axle vehicle, the new BDM is 45 tonnes from the previous 40 tonnes; and for the six-axle vehicle, the BDM is raised to 50 tonnes from the current 44 tonnes.

However, Liow said the decision was subject to the terms and technical conditions which would be standardised by the Road transport Department’s automotive engineering division.

The minister explained that the decision was made after taking into consideration all opinions and views from the transport industry players and commercial vehicle operators. — Bernama