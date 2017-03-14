Police score RM140,000 drug bust in Miri

The seized drugs and items. Drugs and other items seized during Sunday’s raid. Supt Stanley (right) holding the seized marijuana.

MIRI: Police busted a drug syndicate with the arrest of three men and seized RM139,609 worth of illegal substances in a raid near a shopping mall here last Sunday.

Miri deputy police chief Supt Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the suspects, aged between 19 and 23, also tested positive for ketamine and a seven-day remand will be applied to help in police investigations.

Stanley said the raid was carried out after investigations and a public tip-off. Along with the drug seizure, police also confiscated RM85,131 worth of items used in the clandestine operation.

“Acting on information, a team from Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID), Police Headquarters (IPK) Sarawak arrested the trio, all locals, during a raid around 8.45pm on Sunday,” he said at a press conference here yesterday.

Further investigation revealed that two of the suspects have criminal records under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and all of the suspects are also involved in a case under Section 15(1)(a) of the dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

According to Stanley, the first suspect was arrested in a Toyota Vios car near the shopping mall in the city in which police found dry foliage believed to be marijuana weighing 108gm in a transparent plastic bag placed on the front passenger seat.

The suspect then led police to a room at a hotel here where the team arrested the remaining two suspects.

Among the items seized in the hotel room were one plastic wrapper, two knives, one packet of transparent plastic with other plastic bags in it, a made-in-China digital weighing scale, 242 pieces of Erimin 5 pills weighing 67gm, 1,783 Ecstasy pills of various colours weighing 511gm, a packet of transparent plastic with a white powdery substance believed to be 13gm ketamine and compressed blocks believed to be marijuana wrapped in transparent plastic weighing 4.63kg.

Police also seized the white saloon car, one Oppo hand phone, one Samsung hand phone, one iPhone 6, one Vivo handphone and six hotel room card keys.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B, 39A(2) and 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provides for the mandatory death sentence by hanging upon conviction.