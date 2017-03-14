Business 

RCEP: No new issues to ensure talks wrap up by year-end

KUALA LUMPUR: No new issues will be brought into the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to ensure talks are wrapped up by year-end, said International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said at the recently-ended Asean ministrial meeting in Manila, RCEP’s direction was among the key topic discussed.

“We are still working on finalising the RCEP this year and we don’t want any issues to be brought in as it would delay concluding the process.” he told a  press conference yesterday.

Mustapa said the next ministrial meeting would be held in Manila in May.

The Philippines is the Asean chair this year, and the grouping is commemerating its 50th year, with the theme “Partnering for Change, Engaging the World”. — Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of