RCEP: No new issues to ensure talks wrap up by year-end

KUALA LUMPUR: No new issues will be brought into the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to ensure talks are wrapped up by year-end, said International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said at the recently-ended Asean ministrial meeting in Manila, RCEP’s direction was among the key topic discussed.

“We are still working on finalising the RCEP this year and we don’t want any issues to be brought in as it would delay concluding the process.” he told a press conference yesterday.

Mustapa said the next ministrial meeting would be held in Manila in May.

The Philippines is the Asean chair this year, and the grouping is commemerating its 50th year, with the theme “Partnering for Change, Engaging the World”. — Bernama