SEBENARNYA.MY portal launched for checking validity of news

CYBERJAYA: The SEBENARNYA.MY portal was launched Tuesday for the public to check on the authenticity of news spread through the social websites.

Launched by Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak, the portal developed by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), is among efforts taken by the government to curb the spread of false news and ensure the public receive truthful news.

In his speech at the launch, Salleh said related information would be gathered, analysed, validated and uploaded to the portal for reference by the public regardless of their political background.

He said till now, the MCMC had identified close to 1,000 false news of public interest being spread in the country.

“False news not only confuse but could also threaten security, prosperity and wellbeing of the people and country.

“This does not only happen in Malaysia but also in the United States, Indonesia and the European countries,” he said. – Bernama