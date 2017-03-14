Sekishin Dojo looking for more aikido students

Jun (centre) handing a certificate to a student. Also seen is Mohamad Sula (left). Students performing their moves during the recent upgrading test. A student simultaneously throws two of his “opponents” during the upgrading test.

KUCHING: Sekishin Aikido Dojo is calling for more students to sign up for their classes every Saturday and Sunday (4-6pm) at Jalan Kulas, Satok here.

Last Sunday, the dojo held an upgrading test for 14 students under the supervision of Shihan (master instructor) Jun Yamada who flew in from his own dojo in Kuala Lumpur.

“The upgrading test is conducted in stages beginning from those with the rank of 6th Kyu up to those in the Dan ranks,” said Shidoin (head of dojo) Mohamad Sula Yusop after the upgrading exercise.

He added that Jun would travel to Kuching to supervise the test as well as conduct a seminar for students to ensure that the quality and standards of the dojo can be maintained. The dojo currently has about 30 students of various ages, he revealed.

Registration fee is RM30 while the monthly fee is RM20 and adult (RM30).

“The fees which are collected is to pay the rent of the dojo as well as the utilities bill,” Mohammad Sula disclosed.

Besides the classes on Saturday and Sundays, the dojo also provides personal or weekday classes depending on the needs of students.

“We are also able to conduct a personal class for families who want to train together,” he added.

One student Abdul Adzim Abdul Rahim, 19, said he started picking up Aikido when he was in form two, prompted by friends.

“Currently I am in 1st Kyu and is hoping to obtain my 1st Dan by October this year,” he added.

Besides training, students perform in Aikido demonstrations in schools, shopping malls or other activities organised by the youth and sports department.

Those who are interested to take up the Aikido classes can call 013-8184810 or 016-8737994.