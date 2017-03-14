Sibu Resident leads loyal civil service award list

SIBU: A total of 396 civil servants from 15 federal and state government departments and agencies received ‘Loyal Service’ medals from Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg yesterday.

Leading the list of recipients was Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee, who has been in service for 26 years.

Other recipients included Kapit Resident Joseph Belayong Punan (31 years), Land and Survey Department director Zaidi Mahdi (28 years), Sibu

Water Board (SWB) general manager Sudin Jaya (30 years), and former director of state Road Transport Department Datuk Ibrahim Othman (36 years).

The presentation of civil service awards here was the first held this year, and also the first presented by the new chief minister.

The state Education Department had the highest number of recipients at 66, followed by Royal Malaysia Police with 51 recipients, state Forest Department (46 recipients), Kapit District Council (42 recipients), state Health Department (37 recipients), Land and Survey Department (34 recipients) and SWB (32 recipients).

There were 24 recipients from the state Public Works Department (JKR), 16 from the state Road Transport Department (JPJ), 14 from the state Accountant-General’s Department, 13 from state Rural Water Supply Department, 10 combined from Sarikei Resident’s Office and Sarikei District Office, five from state Fisheries Department, five combined from Sibu Resident’s Office and Sibu District Office, and one representing Kapit Resident’s Office and Kapit District Office.

Rosidah Ahmad from Sibu Resident’s and District offices served the longest among all recipients – 43 years in the civil service.

Those having served for 41 years were Joseph Jimbun Masing and Mohamad Dahlan Sahari – both from the state JPJ, together with Rosita Dayang Tigong, Justine Joe Lukut and Joseph Ingas Bar from the state Health Department.

Lau Suk Huong from the Land and Survey Department, Teh Thian Chai from state JPJ, Pauline Jantang Ujang and Usan Nyegang from state Health Department all have been in the service for 40 years.

The ‘loyal service’ medals are awarded to civil servants who have been in the service for 20 years or more, and have clean and excellent record including being clear from any Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC)’s investigation.