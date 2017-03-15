Chong Wei eyes 12th Malaysia Open title in Kuching

SEPANG: Four-time All England men’s singles champion Datuk Lee Chong Wei hopes to add the Malaysian Open title for the 12th time to his illustrious career.

“Winning the All England has given me a new inspiration to continue winning titles. My next mission is to win the Malaysia Open and India Open. My immediate target will be to defend the Malaysian Open for the 12th time,” said the world number one after arriving at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport from London yesterday.

Chong Wei, who beat China’s Shi Yuqi in the final, said the All England was among tournaments on his priority list.

Speaking of his ankle injury that had disrupted his preparations for the All England, Chong Wei said the injury has yet to heal completely and that it would take a long time to fully heal.

“To prepare for the Malaysia Open, I will follow the training programme set by my coach for two weeks,” said Chong Wei who had won the All England title in 2011, 2012 and 2014.

Chong Wei, 34, hopes he can maintain his momentum and avoid injuries to mount a serious challenge when the World Championships starts in Glasgow, Scotland in August.

“I have never won the World Championship and that has added pressure on me. I must overcome that pressure,” he said. — Bernama