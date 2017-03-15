Effectiveness of roads built with CMA to be known by next year – Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: The effectiveness of the road technology using cuplumps, known as Cuplump Modified Asphalt (CMA), will only be known by the beginning of next year, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said a report would be prepared by the assessment team comprising the Public Works Department (JKR) and the Malaysian Rubber Board based on pilot projects at three locations, namely Tampin in Negeri Sembilan; Baling in Kedah and Lanchang in Pahang.

“Based on initial observations, roads made using CMA at the pilot sites have shown positive signs. Among the advantages of using CMA is the ability to withstand factors which can cause road damage such as cracks and rutting.

“However, the cost of constructing roads using CMA is higher, at RM53 per metre compared to RM29 using conventional methods, but the cost of maintaining CMA roads is lower,” he said during Questime Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question from Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid (BN-Kuala Kangsar) who wanted JKR to state the benefits and methods as well as the comparison of the cost of making roads in the conventional way and using CMA.

Fadillah said that in the long term, constructing roads using CMA might be more economical as the life cycle cost of the road would get cheaper.

The report was scheduled to take two years to prepare, but the assessment team agreed to shorten the period to one year.

Replying to a supplementary question, from Siti Zailah Muhd Yusoff (PAS-Rantau Panjang), on the resistance of the roads to the country’s climate, Fadillah said that based on laboratory studies, roads built with CMA were more durable and could last up to 10 years compared to five years using conventional methods. – Bernama