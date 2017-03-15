Former Kelantan MITI office director remanded over allegedly filing false claims

KOTA BHARU: The former director of the Kelantan Office of the International Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) has been remanded to facilitate investigations into the filing of false claims worth RM190,000.

Kota Bharu Sessions Court Registrar Norida Mohd Husin issued the remand order for seven days, beginning today.

Kelantan Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) director Datuk Moh Samsuddin Yusof said the 35-year old suspect was arrested at his office in Putrajaya about 6pm yesterday.

He said the man was taken to Kota Bharu last night to assist in the

investigations.

The case is investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. – Bernama