Kelantan declares bird flu outbreak state disaster

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has declared the bird flu (H5N1) outbreak in the state a disaster situation.

This follows the outbreak spreading two other districts, Bachok and Pasir Puteh, after Kota Bharu and Pasir Mas.

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Biotechnology and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said the decision was taken at the state executive council (Exco) meeting today based on the National Security Council’s Directive 20.

“Following the decision, all the related agencies will be mobilised to take various preventive measures to check further spread of H5N1,” he told reporters after the state Exco meeting at Kompleks Kota Darul Naim here.

The H5N1 virus, which infects birds, was first detected in Kampung Pulau Tebu, Tunjong here on March 6 after a number of free range chickens died.

Che Abdullah said the outbreak was spreading fast despite the state government through the Veterinary Services Department taking early countermeasures as soon as it was confirmed that there was an H1N5 outbreak in Kampung Pulau Tebu.

“The outbreak spread to two new areas namely Kampung Dusun Durian, Bachok and Kampung Bukit Merbau, Pasir Puteh. Kota Bharu is the worst hit with 18 kampungs affected thus far,” he said.

He added that so far, 23,768 poultry livestock had been culled, 881 eggs destroyed, involving 129 premises as a preventive measure. -Bernama