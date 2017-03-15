KLIA immigration service best in the world

AMSTERDAM: The immigration service at the KL International Airport (KLIA) has been adjudged the best airport immigration service in the world.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards awarded the honour to KLIA at the Amsterdam Passenger Terminal Expo in the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Malaysian Director-General of Immigration Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said the victory reflected the high level of service offered by staff of the department at KLIA in keeping with the ‘Friendly Professional Integrity’ slogan applied by the department in providing its service.

“Feedback shows that it is not only in terms of overall service efficiency but also quality and courtesy of the staff on duty with emphasis on sovereignty, security and well-being of the country, besides the cooperation of various quarters, including Malaysia Airports Berhad (MAHB) and airline operators,” he said.

According to Skytrax, the World Airport Awards are the most prestigious accolades for the airport industry voted by customers in the largest, annual global airport customer satisfaction survey.

The 2017 Awards are based on 13.82 million airport survey questionnaires completed by 105 different nationalities of airline customers during the survey period.

The survey operated from July 2016 to February 2017, covering 550 airports worldwide and evaluating traveller experiences across different airport service and product key performance indicators – from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration through to departure at the gate.

The World Airport Awards are a global benchmark of airport excellence, and widely known as the Passengers Choice Awards. – Bernama