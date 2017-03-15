List of Warisan candidates on social media is fake, says party sec-gen

KOTA KINABALU: The list of Parti Warisan Sabah’s (Warisan) candidates for the state and parliamentary seats in Sabah that is making its rounds on social media is fake.

Warisan’s Secretary-General Loretto Padua S Jr in denying the authenticity of the list which has gone viral on social media said that it did not come from the party.

In his statement, Loretto said that it was impossible for the list of candidates to be out yet as the state assembly has yet to be dissolved.

“It is the prerogative of party president Datuk Shafie Apdal to decide who would be contesting in the coming general election and it is also his prerogative to announce who Warisan’s state and parliamentary candidates are.

“I believe this is the work of those who feel threatened by the people’s support for Warisan. Maybe this is a ploy for those responsible to confuse Warisan’s members and cause disunity in the party,” he said.

Loretto urged Warisan’s members and supporters to be patient and to not fall for the ruse and rumours aimed at confusing them and splitting the party.

In the fake list that was made viral, Shafie is alleged to be contesting in Semporna parliamentary constituency and the Sungai Sibuga state seat, meaning he would be going head-to-head against Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman.