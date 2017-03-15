Lone Malaysian player in CM Cup

KUCHING: Malaysia’s Christian Didier Chin advanced to the second round in the main draw of the 29th Sarawak Chief Minister’s Cup ITF Junior Championship (Grade 1) at Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) Tennis Centre yesterday.

The Malaysian won 6-3, 6-4 against Diego Garcia Dalisay of the Philippines as the only Malaysian to survive.

His compatriot Muhd Aiman Hamdan, a wildcard entry, was blanked by Thailand’s Tonkla Mulada 6-0, 6-0.

The main draw of the girl’s singles saw all three Malaysians, also on wildcards, eliminated in the first round.

Sara Nayar was defeated by Keyi Zhou of China 6-0, 6-1.

Sara’s sister Uma was ousted by India’s Mihika Yadav 6-2, 6-3 while Linda Liong stretched China’s Meigi Guo before losing 7-5, 6-3.

Meanwhile, all top 16 seeds for boy’s and girl’s singles and the top eight seeds in the girl’s doubles sailed through to the second round courtesy of a bye.

The top ranked boy’s and girl’s players are Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine of France (ITF No.22) and Ayumi Miyamoto of Japan (ITF No.21) respectively.

Players from 39 countries are taking part in the tournament which will end on March 19.