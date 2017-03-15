Look into making glass bottles, manufacturers told

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg suggests that manufacturers look into the possibility of producing glass bottles and containers in Sarawak.

He said this is because glass is more environment-friendly than plastic, which is non-biodegradable.

Sarawak, he said, has abundant raw materials that can be used to make glass.

“We have a lot of silica sand so we can make glass out of it.

“You know plastic is causing problem to the environment and perhaps, is an area the corporate sector can explore the possibility of producing glass bottles or containers instead of plastics,” he said at the launch of Fraser and Neave (F&N) Beverages Manufacturing Sdn Bhd’s UHT line here yesterday.

He said although glass can be broken, people can recycle it and use it in many forms.

He suggested that companies currently manufacturing plastic bottles and containers also think of glass.

“You can set your glass manufacturing plant in Sarawak. I assure you that you are very fortunate we have silica sand that can be converted to glass. The technology of manufacturing glass is already there, and you can look to Japan, which is very good in producing glass,” he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that glass is a good option if the bottle and container manufacturers really want to be environment-friendly in their business approaches because glass is made from naturally abundant materials – primarily sand – and it won’t degrade over time.

Present at the ceremony were F&N Holdings Berhad chairman Tengku Syed Badarudin Jamalullail, Assistant Minister for Industrial Development (Investment and Promotion) Datuk Julaihi Narawi and F&N Holdings Berhad chief executive officer Lim Yew Hoe.