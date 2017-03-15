Malaysia welcomes more German investments in smart manufacturing

KUALA LUMPUR: Recognising the importance of Smart Manufacturing or Industry 4.0 technologies, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority are aggressively leveraging on the presence of German investors in Malaysia that already have a strong foothold and capabilities in that area.

Germany has pioneered the concept of Industry 4.0 in Europe, and started to set down new standards around it, said Miti minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed at a dialogue with members of the Malaysian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MGCC), held on Monday.

“German investments in our manufacturing sector are strong in electrical and electronics, petroleum products including petrochemicals, chemicals, and scientific and measuring equipment,” the minister said in a statement.

The sustained inflow of quality German investments into Malaysia, some incorporating the latest technology and high-value added activities, are a reflection of Malaysia’s continued competitiveness for global businesses.

“We appreciate the trust and confidence that these companies have in our business environment, despite the current challenging times in the global economy,” said Mustapa.

While Germany’s large multinational companies were already well established in the country, there were still more business opportunities available for German companies in various sectors, he added.

For example, the use of additive manufacturing is being encouraged particularly for automotive, aerospace, electronic consumer products and medical/dental devices.

Other opportunities are also available for services in manufacturing such as industrial data services, cloud based services and cyber security services.

“We are also encouraging more domestic players to work with German technology providers and experts, as this will contribute to the development of local industries towards a sustainable ecosystem in the country,” said Mustapa.

For 2016, MIDA approved 21 manufacturing projects with German participation worth RM2.65 billion.

These investments are expected to generate about 3,250 job opportunities.

Meanwhile, MIDA Chief executive officer Datuk Azman Mahmud said in line with the country’s efforts to spearhead the adoption of smart manufacturing and industry 4.0, MIDA has successfully developed an internship programme, namely the “Malaysian Engineers – Made in Germany”.

This initiative leverages on the high number of Malaysian students in Germany and aimed to enhance the employability of these undergraduates in careers related to advanced technology areas.

To date, 18 German companies such as B.Braun, SGL Carbon, BMW, Infineon, Muehlbauer and Schmidt & Clemens have participated in the programme by offering annual internships for Malaysian students at their production facilities throughout Germany. — Bernama