Man claims injured by two others over beauty products

MIRI: A man suffered bruises and cuts to his left cheek after he was attacked by two unknown men at Bukit Kanada at about 10pm on Monday.

The victim, when met after lodging a police report at Miri Central Police Station (CPS) yesterday, said he had gone to Bukit Kanada to meet a man who bought beauty products from him online.

He claimed that the latter had transferred RM1,500 as deposit through online banking to his bank account earlier that day and promised to pay the remaining RM840 during their meeting.

“When I went to see the buyer, I was shocked that he brought a companion. When I got there, they immediately grabbed me and accused me of being dishonest.

“They hit me and forced me to hand over all my belongings which included my wallet, handphone and watch,” he said.

The victim also claimed that the suspects threatened to hurt him if he went to the police.