Men’s team enters final push for SEA Games

SIBU: The national men’s volleyball team continues to inch their way towards a prospective SEA Games medal.

The spikers grabbed a commendable third placing in the just concluded MBSA Mizuno International Championship held in Shah Alam with a 3-0 win over University Malaysia Terengganu.

The tournament featured local as well as foreign teams from Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Taiwan..

Malaysia Volleyball Association president Dr Gregory Hii Sui Cheng was obviously satisfied by the team’s latest performance.

“The boys had shown some significant improvement and there is a chance they can win at least a medal in the coming SEA Games provided they continue to stay focus in their training,” he said.

The team is now into its third and final phase of training in preparation for the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur in August.

“This is the crucial part and I will make sure that all the committee members, together with the players and coaches

work real hard to ensure that we will win something this time.”

The last time the men’s team won a SEA Games medal was in 2001 when Malaysia settled for a silver after losing to Thailand in the final.