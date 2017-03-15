S.Korea prosecution begin probe of Lotte Group, SK Group – Yonhap

SEOUL: South Korean prosecutors started investigating domestic conglomerates Lotte Group and SK Group as part of a wider probe into a graft scandal that led to Park Geun-hye’s removal from the presidency, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

Yonhap, citing unidentified sources, said the prosecution suspected improper dealings between Park and the two conglomerates. A spokesman for the SK Group told Reuters the conglomerate would cooperate with the investigation.

Lotte Group could not be immediately reached for comment.

Park has denied wrongdoing. – REUTERS