Second ‘Kumpulan Ann’ member gets electronic monitoring device

BINTULU: A second ‘Kumpulan Ann’ gang member will have to wear an electronic monitoring device (EMD) for two years.

The 24-year-old is said to be involved with the car theft syndicate.

Bintulu police chief Supt Zailanni Amit said the offender has been placed under the supervision of Lingga police station in Lubok Antu, Sri Aman until March 12, 2019.

He was previously detained at Bintulu Central Police Station lockup under the Prevention of Crime (Amendment and Extension) Act 2013 (Poca 2013).

According to Zailanni, ‘Kumpulan Ann’ is known to be actively involved in car theft here as well as Miri and Sibu.

He said its 32-year-old gang leader had been strapped with an EMD and placed under the Song Police Station supervision since April 7 last year.

The gang leader would be monitored until April 6, 2019.

Under Poca 2013, EMD can be enforced on criminals detained under the Act without trial.

Poca 2013 was implemented to tackle serious and organised crime following the repeal of the Internal Security Act 1960.