Teacher on AWOL arrested twice within a week in drug possession case

LAWAS: A teacher from Lawas who was absent without leave (AWOL) for a year is back in the police lock-up after being re-arrested for possessing Syabu in Sundar on Monday afternoon, barely a day after his release from remand for drug possession.

The teacher who failed to turn up for work for a year was first arrested by Lawas Narcotics Crimes Investigation Department (NCID) officers last week for possessing 3.4g of Syabu at a house, and was remanded for investigations.

The teacher was arrested a second time at 4.30 pm on Monday during a raid of a cemetery in Sundar for possession of 3.4g of drugs.

Lawas police chief DSP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the 37-year-old suspect was re-arrested after a body search on him revealed a crystalline substance in four pink, one green and one red straw suspected to be Syabu.

The items were concealed in a cigarette box kept in a pocket of his trousers.

“This is the second time the suspect is arrested in a week,” Abang Zainal revealed.

He tested positive when first arrested on March 6 for possession of a chocolate-coloured bag containing seven straws of reddish and five straws of greenish substance weighing 3.4g, suspected to be Syabu.

A woman and four male suspects were also detained near Sundar Cemetery and other parts of Sundar in this operation on Monday this week.

The 22-year-old woman and the male suspects, aged 26 to 32, all from Sundar had tested positive for Amphetamine abuse.

A body search of one of the male suspects found 1.1g of drug in his possession.

The case has been investigated under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 for drug abuse and Section 15 (1)(a) for drug possession.