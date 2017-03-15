Three fishermen die after car hits crane in Lekir

SITIAWAN: Three fishermen were killed, while two others were injured when the car they were travelling in hit a Tenaga Nasional Berhad crane at KM42, Jalan Teluk Intan-Sitiawan near Batu 14, Lekir, last night.

Chuah Yeong Boon, 39, Chuah Soon Kok, 62, and Tan Siew Hock, 57, died at the scene, while Lai Kim Hooi, 62, was seriously injured and Ang Kok Keong, 48, suffered some chest pain.

Manjung police chief ACP Mohd Zailan Tengku Tengku Ahmad Shah said the incident occurred at about 11.15pm when the victims, all from Pantai Remis, were travelling in a Toyota Corolla Altis from Teluk Intan heading towards Sitiawan.

“Initial investigations revealed that the accident occurred when a TNB crane coming from the opposite direction was believed to be turning into the junction on the right and entered the opposite lane.

“As the distance was too close, Chuah Boon Yeong who was driving the car could not avoid the situation and hit the left side of the crane,” he said when contacted here today.

Mohd Zailan said as a result of the accident, the victims sitting in the driver’s seat, front passenger seat and one in the rear seat died at the scene, and the three bodies were sent to the Forensics Department at the Seri Manjung Hospital.

“The victim who suffered serious injuries and the one with chest pain are being treated at the same hospital,” he said.

The driver of the crane, Roslan Abd Aziz, 49, and front passenger, Heriadi Alimudin, 30, did not suffer any injuries, he added.

Mohd Zailan said the crane’s driver had been detained for further investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, Sitiawan Fire and Rescue Operations chief Ashaari Mat Radzi said eight firemen rushed to the scene after being notified of the incident.

“When we arrive at the scene, two of the five victims in the Toyota Corolla Altis had been removed with the help of the public and sent to the hospital,” he said, adding the operation ended at about 12.25am. – Bernama