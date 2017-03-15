Trio suspected of drug possession nabbed after chase

The suspects cover their faces as they are being led away by traffic police personnel. The car driven by the suspects.

KUCHING: Three men were arrested on suspicion of drug possession after they crashed their vehicle in an attempt to evade a police road block here yesterday.

The incident took place around 10.15am yesterday along Jalan Bako when the suspects were caught off-guard by the unexpected sight of a road block by a joint team of traffic police and Road Transport Department (JPJ) personnel.

The trio, aged between 18 and 38, reacted by speeding past the road block. Pursued by traffic police personnel to the Demak Laut industrial area, they eventually lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a tree.

Following the crash, police conducted an inspection of the vehicle and found packages containing what was believed to be drugs.

These were concealed in a handbag together with a weighing scale.

All three suspects, who hail from the Bako area, were brought to district police headquarters at Jalan Simpang

Tiga for questioning before being placed in the lock-up pending further investigation by anti-narcotics police.