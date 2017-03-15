Woman dies after collapsing at market

SARIKEI: A 57-year-old woman shopping for vegetables at the Central Market here yesterday morning suddenly collapsed and died.

District police chief, Supt Mat Jusoh Muhamad when contacted for confirmation identified the deceased as Yek Huong Hiong.

On seeing Yek collapse around 8am, traders at the Central Market called Sarikei Hospital, Mat Jusoh said.

Paramedics arrived at the scene in about 15 minutes and pronounced Yek dead.

A postmortem conducted at Sarikei Hospital found out that Yek had died from a heart condition called cardiac tamponade. Police classified the case as sudden death, he said.

According to close friends, Yek had attended a dinner on the top floor of the Central Market the night before. It was organised by the Women’s Section of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Sarikei branch.

They said apart from joining a choir to sing SUPP songs, Yek had entertained the diners with a popular Chinese number at the gathering.