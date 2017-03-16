All-star field for last eight of Sibu Closed

SIBU: All the star players advanced to the last eight of the Sibu Cueball Closed Snooker Championship at Cueball Centre here on Tuesday night.

Mark Yeo edged Ady Tiang 2-1 (56-15, 53-61, 57-48) while 2016 Sarawak Closed champion Ng Hong Man overcame Isda also 2-1 (51-28, 38-64, 52-20).

Other seeded players who progressed to the quarter-finals included Sim Hong Hui and Yong Kung Chai.

The other four who qualified were Aaron Teo, Liau Chiong Kiong, En Kuan and Sie Leong Ung.

Yeo, who is also the event co-organiser, said the good performance of the players augurs well for the development of the sport.

“This is a good sign that we have a much broader base and more competitors challenging for the title. Hopefully, the players from the B-team can create some upsets of sort,” he added.

The champion will pocket RM1,000 while the runner-up and third placing will receive RM500 and RM250.

Quarter-finalists will each get RM100 while the highest scorer will get RM20.