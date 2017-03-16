AXIS Petra sending five athletes to Brunei Open

KUCHING: The AXIS Petra Track & Field team are targeting three gold and three silver medals at the 6th Brunei Open Track & Field Championship to be held at the Tutong District Sports Complex, Brunei Darussalam from March 17-19.

Team manager Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman said AXIS Petra Track & Field are representing Malaysia together with Sabah and Labuan in the meet that will also see teams from Hong Kong, Taiwan, Nepal, India, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.

The local club, which is competing in the meet for the third time, are sending five athletes including national athletes Mohamad Arif Zulhilmi Atlet, Mohamad Afif Zulhusni Alet and former Sukma champion Ahmad Tarmizi Ahmad Sabirin and Mohammad Safazzuan Sazuki.

They will take part in the 100m, 200m 400m hurdles, 4x100m and 4x400m relay. AXIS Petra Track & Field won three silver and two bronzes in 2014 and improved to one gold, one silver and one bronze the following year.

Fazzrudin, who is also Tupong assemblyman, said they are eyeing gold in the 400m, 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay while medals are also expected in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay. The team is coached by Mohd Ali Seruji.