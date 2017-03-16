Eco-green grasscutter, portable kitchen win top prizes in contest

KOTA KINABALU: An eco-green grasscutter and a portable kitchen won the grand prizes in the 14th Student Project and Design and Innovation Competition (Projex-14) organised by Politeknik Kota Kinabalu.

The winning eco-green grasscutter under the engineering category, was a project of a group of students from the Mechanical Engineering Department.

Leader of the winning group, Mohd Raimi Marsah, said their design was aimed at improving the products that were currently in the market.

Their grasscutter is powered by solar energy and batteries which will reduce air pollution. This makes it different from the other products in the market right now.

Meanwhile, the portable kitchen which won the grand prize for the non-engineering category, was invented by two students from the Tourism and Hospitality Department.

The portable kitchen has numerous compartments for users to put in their portable stove, portable grill, kitchen utensils and many more.

According to its leader, Harrold Loling, the innovation was aimed at making one’s camping experience a more comfortable one.

Harrold added that although his invention was merely a prototype, one of his lecturers had already offered to buy it from him.

The Projex-14 competition, which was themed ‘Sustainable Green Technology Environment’, was divided into the engineering and non-engineering categories.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Sediafat Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Awang Buhtamam Awang Mahmun said Projex-14 proved that Politeknik is able to provide good technical and vocational training (TVet) to students.

He said Projex-14 is a platform to produce innovative individuals.

“This can be done through education and transformational training, which will accommodate the global workforce,” added Awang.

Also present at the ceremony was the Politeknik director Roslee Yahya.