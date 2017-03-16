Food centre ordered to close after ‘bee hoon mice’ photo goes viral

KUCHING: The Health Ministry has ordered a popular food centre here to close for two weeks starting yesterday (March 15) after a photograph of two mice savouring rice vermicelli or otherwise known locally as “bee hoon” at a food stall went viral on social media.

The photo caught the attention of netizens after a Facebook user posted it on a widely followed local food page, with most expressing disgust and urging authorities to take swift action.

The ministry responded immediately, issuing a closure order for the food centre – a photo of which has also gone viral in the latest development to the fiasco.