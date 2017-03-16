Identity confirmed through son’s DNA sample

SEPANG: The identity of Kim Jong-nam, who was killed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia 2) on Feb 13, was confirmed through his son’s DNA sample, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said the samples were obtained according to forensic procedures.

“I once again confirm that the body is that of Kim Jong-nam,” he told a media conference here yesterday.

Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was allegedly killed by two foreign women who wiped his face with the VX nerve agent while he was waiting to board a flight to Macau.

Jong-nam, who carried a passport bearing the name of Kim Chol, died on the way to the Putrajaya Hospital.

Prior to this, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar had confirmed that the victim was indeed Jong-nam but declined to disclose the method used to make the confirmation.

Ahmad Zahid’s statement yesterday refuted allegations by North Korea’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Kim In-ryong, who is reported to have claimed that the individual killed in Malaysia was not Jong-nam.

Ahmad Zahid, who had earlier launched the ‘KUL VIP Access’ facility at the KL International Airport (KLIA) here, said Malaysia had no objection to the establishment of an independent international inquiry into Jong-nam’s murder case.

“Any party, including North Korea or international bodies may establish any kind of inquiry or Board of Enquiry,” he said.

On negotiations with Pyongyang, Ahmad Zahid said they had already begun on Monday.

“Yes (the negotiation process has begun) but we have not yet concluded matters,” he said, adding that the meeting was between the secretaries-general of the respective foreign ministries.

Bilateral relations between Malaysia and North Korea have become strained following the murder of Jong-nam.

Asked whether he was optimistic that the situation could be resolved amicably, Ahmad Zahid said it depended “on the understanding from the other side”.

“We are open hearted and open minded. We accept international diplomatic norms. I reckon many friendly countries respect the Vienna Convention which has been agreed upon internationally,” he said.

On the nine Malaysians who are still stranded in North Korea, Ahmad Zahid said the government was still working hard to bring them home.

“We are very serious and thoroughly trying to get them out from Pyongyang…We are looking into all possibilities,” he said. — Bernama