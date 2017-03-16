MACC nabs 11 Immigration officers

The suspects are believed to have taken bribes for not acting against illegal foreign workers

KUCHING: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday arrested 11 Sarawakian Immigration officers who allegedly received bribes to turn a blind eye to illegal foreign workers entering the state.

MACC said in a statement that the 11 Immigration officers – six of whom are women – are believed to have been paid between RM200 and RM5,000 to not take action against foreign workers who did not possess valid travel documents or work permits.

The commission also confiscated RM10,000 in cash from one of the suspects.

The suspects were arrested at several different locations including the Sarawak Immigration Office, Kuching International Airport, Pending Immigration Office and Semuja Immigration Detention Depot between 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

MACC investigation director Datuk Simi Abdul Ghani confirmed the arrests and did not discount the possibility that more would be detained in relation to the case.

He added that the suspects, aged between 33 and 53, would be brought to court for remand today.

“The entry of illegal foreign workers can be a threat to public safety and state security. They may also be contributing to crime rates in the state,” said Simi.

The arrests were the result of a series of efforts and operations taken by MACC, where last week the commission detained three policemen suspected to be involved in taking bribes to harbour illegal immigrants.

When contacted, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Masir Kujat expressed shock that six female Immigration officers were among those arrested.

He pointed out that no one is above the law, including politicians, and all would have to face the consequences if they broke the law.

“They were arrested but they may not be guilty. Let the law take its natural course. If they are proven to be guilty beyond reasonable doubt, then they’ll pay for their mistakes. If not, they will be realised,” he said.

“Let us not say too much on the case but let MACC investigate.”