Missing man found drowned in Beaufort river

BEAUFORT: A man who was reported missing since Saturday was found drowned in a river at Kampung Kota Klias here on Tuesday.

The body of Mohd Suhaizam Abd Ghapar, 27, from Kampung Kota Klias was found by a search and rescue team in Limbungan River about 500 meters from where he was reported missing.

District police chief DSP Azmir Abd Razak said police investigation revealed that the victim had left his home around 3pm on March 11.

When he failed to return home after three days, his mother lodged a missing person’s report on Monday.

Following the report, the police, the Fire and Rescue Department and the Malaysia Civil Defence Force (JPAM) immediately mounted a search and rescue operation.

The victim’s body was found floating in the river around 11.30am on Tuesday, he said yesterday.

It was then taken to the district hospital for a post-mortem and a doctor confirmed drowning as the cause of dead.

The police ruled out foul play in the case, said Azmir, adding that the case was classified as a sudden dead.