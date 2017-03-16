Price revisions should aid Bermaz’s margin uplift from fourth quarter onwards

KUCHING: Bermaz Auto Bhd’s (Bermaz) price revisions are expected bring margins uplift for its fourth quarter of financial year 2017 (4QFY17) onwards.

The research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) highlighted that from January 2017, Bermaz raised pricing across the board by RM2,500 to RM3,000, representing a two per cent to three per cent increase.

“This should work positively for margins from 4QFY17,” the research arm said in a corporate update. “Beyond this, pricing for the all new CX5 to be introduced in September 2017 will be raised by a further RM2,000 to RM3,000.

Reflecting the margin improvement, the research arm raised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margins to rise to 11 and 12 per cent in FY18F and FY19F respectively from just eight per cent in FY17F.

After a lull period in FY17F – caused by flat volume growth for Philippines and an estimated 23 per cent contraction for Malaysia due to a confluence of factors such as lack of new models, supply constraint, strong Japanese yen – volume growth is expected to reaccelerate in FY18F, underpinned by the new CX5 and CX9.

Bermaz is targeting FY18F Mazda total industry volume (TIV) at around 15,000 versus its conservative FY18F of 14,000 while BAP targets sales of 5,500 units versus FY17F estimate of 4,150 units.

It further noted that coupled with the margin uplift mentioned earlier, Bermaz is set to register a solid earnings compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41 per cent over the next two years.

MIDF Research also highlighted that associate earnings are set to double in FY18F driven by commencement of exports to the whole of South East Asia from August 2017.

“30 per cent-owned Mazda Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Mazda Malaysia) expects exports volumes of the new CX5 at 14,000 per annum for the first year, before rising by 50 per cent to 21,000 in the second year.

“This will give a massive boost to Mazda Malaysia’s export volumes after having dwindled to 3,000 to 3,500 in FY17F,” it said.

On another note, MIDF Research pointed out that the listing of 60 per cent-owned Bermaz Auto Philippines (BAP) has been brought forward to April 2017 from a second half of current year 2017 (2HCY17) target previously.

It further noted that the listing will unlock value – BAP is listing at 15-fold FY18F and will accelerate repatriation of cash from the Philippines to Bermaz’s Malaysian shareholders.

MIDF Research said that total initial public offering (IPO) offer for sale proceeds and dividends from BAP could bump up Bermaz’s yields by an incremental approximately three per cent from the base 5.3 per cent (FY17F).

“Management is motivated to maximise dividends to pare down the debt they raised to buy out Berjaya’s stake in Bermaz previously,” the research arm added.

All in, MIDF Research re-affirmed its ‘buy’ call on Bermaz and raised its target price to RM2.50 per share.