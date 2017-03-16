Putatan council criticised over uncollected rubbish

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) has criticised the local authority over the unsatisfactory level of cleanliness in Putatan which can cause potential health hazards to folk in the district.

Terrence Siambun, who is the treasurer general cum chief coordinator of Warisan Sabah Putatan, said he and the Wira Warisan from Putatan as well as Penampang, were shocked to see heaps of rubbish all over the district.

“Why are the rubbish not collected by the Putatan District Council? This is unacceptable,” he said yesterday, adding that they saw dogs scavenging around the rubbish which was also drawing flies and cockroaches, not to mention the stench caused by the uncollected refuse.

Siambun said that based on the information given by the locals, irregular collection time had caused the rubbish to pile up.

“This clearly portrays the inability of the Putatan local authority to manage the district well. I was made to understand that this had been going on for a few years now and while it may seem to be a petty issue, in reality it clearly depicts the nonchalant attitude by BN Putatan in ensuring that the district is properly managed,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Siambun who is also the state assemblyman for Moyog, said he had discussed the issue with his team and pointed out that proper management of the district was urgently needed.

“In Moyog, I have facilitated many concerned citizens in my effort to make Moyog more civil and community-minded on multiple issues which relate to the well-being of the people there. So there is no difference here in Putatan. I will be facilitating anyone who wish to contribute to the well-being of this district,” he said.

“The district has been neglected for a long time now; it is time to make Putatan great under a new governance,” he added.