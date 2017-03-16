Religious teacher charged with dishonest concealment of money

KUALA LUMPUR: A religious teacher pleaded not guilty in the Ampang Sessions Court here today with dishonest concealment of money belonging to a teacher she befriended on Facebook.

Nooraini Dzkeria, 51, an ‘ustazah” and a counselling teacher at a religious school in Sungai Buloh, was charged with committing the offence at a school in Ampang at 1.17 pm on Feb 22 last year.

The woman, who has two children, was alleged to have dishonestly concealed the money, totalling RM3,200, which belonged to Nor Akmar Shah, 51, into her (Nooraini) Maybank account, despite knowing that the money was not hers.

The charge, under Section 424 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to five years, or with fine, or both, if found guilty.

Magistrate Mohamad Firdaus Sadina Ali allowed Nooraini bail of RM3,000 in one surety and also ordered the woman to report herself at the nearest police station every month pending the disposal of the case.

Deputy public prosecutor Norhashimah Hashim prosecuted, while Nooraini was represented by lawyer Dony Abdullah.

The court set April 6 for mention. – Bernama