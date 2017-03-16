Rising exports to Japan due to halal demand

JOHOR BAHRU: There is an increasing trend in the export of Malaysia’s halal products to Japan over the years, due to the rising awareness of halal products and services, as well as, increasing Muslim travellers to the country known as the “Land of The Rising Sun”.

Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) chairman Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad said with three more years left before the 2020 Olympics, Japan was expected to host more than 20 million tourists during the biggest sporting event, with over one million of them being Muslims.

“This is where opportunities can be tapped by Malaysian companies. Over the past three years, we saw an increasing trend in the export of halal products.

“In 2014, we exported products worth of RM2.18 billion while in 2015, the value increased to RM2.21 billion.

“Meanwhile, from Jan to Sept 2016, we already exported products amounting to RM1.7 billion,” she told reporters after opening a seminar on ‘Business Opportunities in Japan’s Halal Industry” yesterday.

Among the top four halal products exported to Japan were halal ingredients, food and beverages, palm oil derivatives and, cosmetics and personal care.

Noraini said apart from these products, there were also opportunities in halal pharmaceuticals, which was the strength of Malaysian companies.

Meanwhile, Japan External Trade Organisation Managing Director Akira Kajita said the presence of Malaysian companies in Japan’s halal industry was negligible.

He hoped there would be more tie-ups between Malaysian and Japanese companies especially in halal food processing, cosmetics and halal restaurants.— Bernama