RRSS students shine with 12 As in SPM

MIRI: Riam Road Secondary School (RRSS), the first five-star school in Miri, once again seen stellar results in the Siji Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) exams released today, with 15 students scoring 12 As, 11 As and 10 As (five each).

The high achievers (12 As) are Bridget Chua Chung Ying, Bridget Tang Jing Xing, Emily Yii Rong Hui, Goh Chun Hien, and Ling Kung Ee.

Those scoring 11 As are Ester Sia Yi Ting, Eunice Siew Chia Kar Man, Heng Wan Bin, Jessica Ling Siew Kiong, and Wong Yang Sang.

The 10 As scorers are Bryan Ting Jeng Sheng, Chin Wei Hao, Ling Chai Jie, Samuel Ting Siang Jie, and Vera Tiong Yong Shuen.

RRSS chief executive officer Datuk Dr Fong Onn Min said RRSS is the only school among the 14 Chinese Independent Schools (CIS) in Sarawak which presented 100 per cent of its students to sit for the SPM Examination and excelled in it.

He added that the school is the only one in the state who had students taking 12 subjects in SPM, while others offered 11 subjects and a majority of 10 subjects.

“I attribute the success of the school to its integrated three-in-one curriculum, in which we combined the curriculums of Chinese Independent Schools, National Schools (SMK), and International Schools,” Dr Fong told The Borneo Post.

He added that RRSS is a progressive school catering to all ethnic groups, with students learning Bahasa Malaysia, English, Chinese, and also German as an elective language.