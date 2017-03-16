School rejects PTA proposal

SEMPORNA: An education officer allegedly made insulting and threatening remarks against the headmistress of SJK(C) Nyuk Hwa for rejecting the former’s proposal to form a Parent-Teacher Association (PTA).

The headmistress, Chu Boon Loo, claimed that the education officer asked her to see him at the district education office recently regarding the proposal to set up a PTA in the school.

When she disagreed, the officer allegedly publicly reprimanded her and threatened to sack her if she refused to follow his instructions.

SJK(C) Nyuk Hwa Board of Governors chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Gan Sau Wah expressed regret over the incident and hoped that the Education Department would be more understanding and respect the decision of the school board.

“The school was founded by the local Chinese community in 1933 and is managed by SCCC,” he said, adding that it is the only Chinese primary school in the district.

All the while, his predecessors had persevered through hardships in their mission to keep Chinese education alive for the next generation, he said.

“Likewise, the present school board has never wavered from the challenges after we took over the task of managing the school,” Gan said when chairing a meeting yesterday of the board members, headmistress and teachers of the school here.

About 40 board members and teachers who attended the meeting unanimously agreed that there is no need to form the PTA, he said, adding that today, the primary school is well-equipped with soft and hard infrastructure.

“The development and learning environment of the school, as well as the academic and discipline of the pupils are excellent.

Gan, who is also the president of Semporna Chinese Chamber of Commerce (SCCC), said: “The capability and hard work of the Board of Governors are there for all to see, therefore we disagree with the proposal to form a PTA.”

Besides, Gan said, all Sarawak schools do not have PTA.

“Only schools in West Malaysia have PTA.”

Meanwhile, Chu said the Board of Governors has contributed greatly to the development of the school.

Chu said she and her vice headmaster fully support the school board’s decision.