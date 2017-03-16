Seven-day remand for 11 Immigration officers suspected of receiving bribes

KUCHING: Eleven Immigration Department officers including six female officers suspected to have received bribery have been remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations into the case.

Magistrate Zulhairil Sulaiman issued the remand order following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) 2009, which caries a fine five times the bribe received or RM10,000, whichever is higher, and 20 years in prison.

It was reported that the suspects, aged between 33 and 55, received bribes to turn a blind eye to illegal foreign workers entering the state.

They were believed to have been paid between RM200 and RM10,000 to not take action against foreign workers who did not possess valid travel documents or work permits.

The suspects were arrested at several different locations including the Sarawak Immigration Office, Kuching International Airport, Pending Immigration Office and Semuja Immigration Detention Depot between 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

Their remand order will expire next Thursday.

MACC’s Investigation Division director Dato Simi Abd Ghani confirmed the case and said that he did not dismiss the fact that there might be more who might be arrested in connection with the case.

He added that the MACC views the case seriously, as the illegal entry of foreign workers could contribute to the rise in crime rates in the state.