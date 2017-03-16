KUCHING: All Sarawak parliamentarians from both BN and opposition parties are urged to support Child Sexual Offences Bill 2017 which will be tabled in the current parliamentary session.

Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah, who has been fighting against child sexual abuse including child marriages, said protecting our children from sexual predators was the responsibility of all, regardless of their political affiliation.

She said teenage pregnancy carried serious health risks including death for both the mothers and their babies.

“Girls from 15 to 19 years old are twice as likely to die during delivery than women from 20 to 24,” Fatimah quoted a statistics yesterday.

She said child marriage often forced young mothers to drop out of schools and inhibit their chances to break out of the poverty circle.

In 2016, there were 2,338 cases of teenage pregnancy (or 94.3 per cent) involving those aged between 10 and 19 years, dropping out of schools Fatimah said early marriage most often meant that girls were expected to fulfil the role of a housewife and soon after that of a mother, denying them of their youth and life choices.

“Once married, girls often end their education. This means they cannot fully contribute to their own wellbeing, family economy and society.

“With little access to education and economic opportunities, they and their families are more likely to live in poverty. This increases their risk of passing poverty on to the next generation in an inter-generational cycle of deprivation.

“We also know that this is a cycle and that daughters of young, uneducated mothers are more likely to drop out of school and get married early, repeating the vicious cycle.

“We must work together to end the cycle and ensure that our daughters are able to complete their education and take their place in our society,” said Fatimah, who is Dalat assembly woman.

She added that as girls were often married to much older men, child marriage underpinned gender inequality.

“Neither physically nor emotionally ready to become wives and mothers, they are at greater risk of experiencing dangerous complications in pregnancy and childbirth, contracting HIV/AIDS and suffering from domestic violence,” said Fatimah.

On the related issue of sex offender registry, Fatimah said it would be a collaborative effort between the Welfare Ministry and the police.

“It (the sex offender registry) will be of good use to nursery operators to vet individuals whom they want to employ to work at the nurseries.”

“But we must also be aware that there are possibly more sex offenders who have not been reported, charged in court and hence don’t appear in the registry.”

She believed that to address the issue of violence against children, apart from the Child Sexual Offences Bill 2017 which will be introduced in the current parliamentary session, holistic measures must be put in place.