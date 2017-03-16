Underdogs upset form book at CM Cup

Christian Didier Chin fought gallantly but lost to Taiwanese Ying Bang Shuo in three sets. Ayumi Miyamoto crashed out 3-6, 2-6 to Oona Orpana of Finland.

KUCHING: It was a day of upsets as top seeds were dumped by unseeded opponents in second round matches of the 29th Sarawak Chief Minister’s Cup (I) ITF Junior Tennis Championship (Grade 1) at the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) Tennis Centre along Jalan Crookshank here yesterday.

Boy’s singles top seed Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine of France, who is ITF No. 25, lost the first set 4-6 to Japanese player and ITF No. 145 James Kent Trotter, bounced back to win the second 6-4 but lost 6-7(3) in the decider.

Trotter is next up against ITF No. 108 Benard Bruno Nkomba of Australia who got past Yu Hua-Chen of Taiwan 6-4, 6-4.

Kouzmine was joined by second seed Zhao Lingxi (ITF No. 32) on the sidelines as the challenger from China retired in the third set due to injury to hand South Korean Sung Yohan a 5-7, 6-3, 3-1 victory.

Sung will play Taiwan’s Yin Bang Shuo in today’s third round after Yin ousted sole Malaysian survivor Christian Didier Chin in three sets 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(10).

While third seed Naoki Tajima is safely through to the next round after seeing off Thailand’s Tonkla Mulada 6-2, 6-3, it was a different story for the fourth seed and ITF No. 44 from the Czech Republic Michael Vrbensky who bowed out 1-6, 3-6 to Jakub Paul of Switzerland. Meanwhile, Seita Watanabe of Japan upstaged 11th seed Finn Reynolds of New Zealand 6-1, 4-6, 6-0.

Those who also made it to the third round were Japan’s Naoki Tajima, Taisei Ichikawa, Ryuyu Ata, Ryuki Matsuda and Shinji Hazawa, Filipino John Bryan Decasa Ortico, South Koreans Park Uisung and Jeong Yeongseok, Australia’ s Blake Ellis and Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac.

In the girl’s singles, Finland’s Oona Orpana sprung the biggest upset as the ITF No 132 took an hour and a half to send Japanese top seed and ITF No 26 Ayumi Miyamoto packing 6-3, 6-2 to set up a third round clash with South Korea’s Park Sohyun who brushed aside 15th seed Hurricane Tyra Black of the US 6-2, 6-2.

Taiwan’s eighth seed Lee Yang’s campaign came to an end after she was beaten 1-6, 2-6 by the qualifier from China Zhou Keyi. However, her compatriot Liang En Shuo, who is tournament second seed, had no problem in beating Thailand’s Punnin Kovapitukted 6-2, 6-3.

Sofya Lansere of Russia was another seeded casualty where she lost 3-6, 2-6 to South Korean Lee Eunhye while Indian lass Mihika Yadav booked her place in the third round by upstaging fourth seed Yuki Naito of Japan 6-1, 6-0.

Meanwhile, Christian Dider Chin partnered Vietnam’s Nguyen Phuong Van for their opening win in the boy’s doubles, beating the Thailand pair Noppadol Noikor and Yuttana Charoenphon 6-1, 6-7, 10-7 and they will next face the Australian-New Zealand combination of Blake Ellis and Finn Reynolds in the second round.

Those who are through to the next round are Jakub Paul (Switzerland)-Yin Bang Shuo (Taiwan), Chase Ferguson

and Benard Bruno Nkomba (Australia) and Fabian Marozsan (Hungary)-Ien Schouten (Holland).

The first pair to check into the second round of the girl’s doubles are Zhou Keyi and Li Xuanjin from China who ousted Lexie Stevens (Netherlands) and Adrienn Nagy (Hungary) 6-3, 6-2.KUCHING: The AXIS Petra Track & Field team are targeting three gold and three silver medals at the 6th Brunei Open Track & Field Championship to be held at the Tutong District Sports Complex, Brunei Darussalam from March 17-19.

Team manager Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman said AXIS Petra Track & Field are representing Malaysia together with Sabah and Labuan in the meet that will also see teams from Hong Kong, Taiwan, Nepal, India, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.

The local club, which is competing in the meet for the third time, are sending five athletes including national athletes Mohamad Arif Zulhilmi Atlet, Mohamad Afif Zulhusni Alet and former Sukma champion Ahmad Tarmizi Ahmad Sabirin and Mohammad Safazzuan Sazuki.

They will take part in the 100m, 200m 400m hurdles, 4x100m and 4x400m relay. AXIS Petra Track & Field won three silver and two bronzes in 2014 and improved to one gold, one silver and one bronze the following year.

Fazzrudin, who is also Tupong assemblyman, said they are eyeing gold in the 400m, 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay while medals are also expected in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay. The team is coached by Mohd Ali Seruji.