Warisan says candidate list is fake

KOTA KINABALU: The list of Parti Warisan Sabah’s (Warisan) candidates for the state and parliamentary seats in Sabah that is making its round on social media is fake.

Warisan secretary general Loretto Padua S Jr said in a statement yesterday the list did not come from the party.

“It is the prerogative of party president Datuk Shafie Apdal to decide who would be contesting in the coming general election and it is also his prerogative to announce who Warisan’s state and parliamentaty candidates are.

“I believe this is the work of those who felt threatened by the rakyat’s support for Warisan. Maybe this is a ploy for those responsible to confuse Warisan’s members and cause disunity in the party,” he said.

In this respect, Loretto urged Warisan’s members and supporters to be patient and not to fall for the ruse and rumours aimed at confusing them and splitting the party.

In the list that was made viral, Shafie was purported to be contesting in Semporna parliamentary constituency and the Sungai Sibuga state seat.

If the list is real, that would mean he will be going head to head against Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman in Sungai Sibuga.