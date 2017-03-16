Woman in driving against traffic case remanded for four days

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A woman who drove against traffic along the North-South Expressway near here yesterday, has been remanded for four days starting today to assist investigations into the accident in which a technician was killed.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Dianne Ningrad Nor Azahar at the Bukit Mertajam Magistrate’s Court here to enable further investigations to be carried out under Section 44 of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Section 15 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The 19-year-old woman who works as a part-time model was detained by police at the incident scene near the entry to Permatang Pauh yesterday.

In the 7.50am incident yesterday at KM134 of the North-South Expressway, the woman who was driving a Proton Gen-2 against traffic collided with a Perodua Kelisa driven by Mohamad Fandi Rosli, 26.

Mohamad Fandi, a technician at a factory in Perai who was on his way home after work, died on the spot from severe head and body injuries.

He had just got married three months ago and leaves behind his wife who is pregnant.

Meanwhile Seberang Perai Tengah police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid told a press conference here today that initial investigations found the woman was driving under the influence of alcohol and also tested positive for ketamine.

“Police have opened investigation papers under Section 44 of the Road Transport Act 1987 and if convicted, she faces a jail term of between two to 10 years, driving licence suspension and a fine and under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

He also said the woman was driving against traffic for five kilometres before crashing into the car driven by Mohamad Fandi which led to a pile up involving six vehicles leaving five other people sustaining light injuries.

Based on witnesses statements, the woman was reported to have made a U-turn along the same route about 100 metres from the Sungai Dua toll plaza and grazed three vehicles.

“In the incident, the woman was on her way to her house in Sungai Dua after coming out of an entertainment centre in Bukit Mertajam,” he said.

Nik Ros Azhan said so far, police have recorded eight statements from four victims of the accident and four witnesses who saw the accident.

Police received seven reports on the two accidents involving the woman and police would be calling on several more individuals for their statements. – Bernama