11 Immigration officers on 7-day remand

KUCHING: Eleven Sarawak Immigration officers, including six female officers, were placed on a seven-day remand order to assist in the investigation.

Magistrate Zulhairil Sulaiman issued the remand order on the suspects, aged between 33 and 55, following an application by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) enforcement officer Mohd Asri Abu Bakar.

The case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

During the remand application proceeding yesterday, one of the suspects told the court that she was pregnant.

The suspects allegedly received bribes of between RM200 and RM5,000 to not take action against foreign workers who did not posses valid travel documents or work permits.

The suspects were arrested at several different locations including the state Immigration office, Kuching International Airport, Pending Immigration office and Semuja Immigration Detention Depot between 1.30pm and 4.30pm on Wednesday.

None of the suspects were represented by any defence counsel yesterday.

Their remand order will expire next Thursday.