Abang Johari in Sabah to meet his counterpart

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg and entourage flew into Kota Kinabalu yesterday morning for a one-day official visit to Sabah.

Abang Johari was accompanied by his wife Datin Amar Dato Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang and several members of the State Cabinet. Soon upon arrival, Abang Johari paid a courtesy call on his Sabah counterpart Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Aman at his office in Kota Kinabalu.

Other members of the delegation included Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, Minister of Local Government Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, Assistant Minister for Arts and Culture Datuk John Sikie Tayai, Assistant Minister for Local Government Datu Penguang Manggil, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Morshidi Abdul Ghani and Chief Political Secretary to the Chief Minister Abdullah Saidol.

In the afternoon, the chief minister and his entourage paid a similar visit to Sabah Head of State Tun Datuk Seri Panglima Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Negeri.

Last night, Abang Johari and entourage attended a dinner organised by Sarawak Business Federation at a leading hotel in Kota Kinabalu.

This is Abang Johari’s first official visit to Sabah after taking office on Jan 13. The entourage will fly home today.