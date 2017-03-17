Sarawak 

Awang Tengah witnesses handing over of duties between Sudarsono, Wan Lizosman

Sudarsono (left) hands over his duties to Wan Lizosman (right) witnessed by Awang Tengah (centre), Len Talif (back row, sixth left), Naroden (backrow, second left) and other officers.

KUCHING: Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan yesterday witnessed the handing over of duties as Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Resource Planning and Environment from Datu Sudarsono Osman to Dr Wan Lizosman Wan Omar at Wisma Sumber Alam here.

Sudarsono, who held the post since 2012, has been transferred to the Ministry of Housing and Urbanisation to take up the post of Permanent Secretary.

Wan Lizosman’s appointment took effect from March 15. He was the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urbanisation since 2012.

Speaking prior to the handing over of duties, Awang Tengah thanked Sudarsono for his contribution and service to the ministry. He acknowledged that Sudarsono has succeeded in making some changes, especially with regard to the processes and work procedure in the State Planning Authority.

He urged officers being transferred to utilise the knowledge and experience gained from this ministry to innovate the machinery of the new agencies they have been posted to.

“Your transfer to other organisations reflects the quality of our officers needed to further strengthen the other organisations,” he said in a press statement released yesterday.

Awang Tengah reminded the staff to digest the new policies, approaches and ideas of Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg who is also the Minister of Resource Planning and Environment in discharging their duties and serving the public.

Assistant Minister for Resource Planning Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais and Assistant Minister for Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh were also present.

