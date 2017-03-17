Cops bust burglary gang, four held

Chandra (first from left) showing some of the recovered stolen items. Parum (right) and Yusoff (left) during the handing over of duties ceremony together with Chandra (middle).

KOTA KINABALU: Police have detained four men in connection with four burglary cases committed around the State capital involving RM55,000.

City police chief ACP M. Chandra said that the suspects, known as Geng Jamil, were arrested by police during separate operations on March 10 at Manggatal and Putatan.

Police investigations showed that the suspects had committed the said offences between March 2 and March 9 this year.

The first three offences were committed at Taman Friendly, Luyang, Taman BDC, Inanam and Taman Kingfisher, Inanam, respectively.

These offences, which were committed on March 2, 4 and 5, respectively involved RM40,000.

However, Chandra said the exhibits that the police managed to recover amounted to RM25,000.

Commenting on the fourth burglary case, Chandra said that the police acted on information given by a 34-year-old Chinese complainant.

The complainant lodged a police report after he realized that his house was broken into.

As he came back from work, he found out that his house was in a mess and that he had lost his golden ring, golden bracelet, two branded watches, a laptop, a camera and some cash.

Chandra said that these stolen items were valued at RM15,000 and that the four men were arrested the following day.

The stolen items were also seized the following day.

Chandra added that the group had been using a Proton Saga in their burglary attempts.

Chandra said that the four men were 36, 21, 24 and 38 years old, respectively. All of them had criminal records while the 21-year-old and the 24-year-old tested positive for drugs at the time of arrest.

Chandra further said that the 24-year-old had been deported to the Philippines before and that the 38-year-old, who is suspected to be the leader had been previously sentenced to a two-year jail term for another criminal offence.

Chandra warned the public about the group’s modus operandi, stating that they would break into houses during the festive season or school holidays.

Chandra said that house burglary cases were rampant and that lately, the offenders seemed to be committing it at night.

He reassured the public that the police would continue to arrest more house burglary offenders.

