Covas lauds ministry for closing rat infested eatery

KUCHING: Consumers Voice Association Sarawak (Covas) applauds the swift action taken by the Health Ministry on the recent viral post of two mice eating rice noodles at one of the city’s popular food courts.

The association is glad that consumers are now willing and ready to exercise their consumer rights.

The few rounds of collaboration with the Health Ministry in the state in conducting consumer talks related to the ministry, had borne fruits and benefits and that consumers now had the guts to expose dirty eateries, said Covas president Michael Tiong yesterday.

“I am quite pleased and satisfied because after so many consumerism talks on awareness and stressing on eight rights of consumers by our association, consumers now finally know where to lodge their complaints when encountering certain injustices in their daily lives,” he added.

Tiong also urged the relevant agencies to conduct more surveillance and take action more frequently to ensure cleanliness at food courts.

“We also hope the Health Ministry will constantly monitor eateries categorised as ‘grey’ and also to constantly hold talks to educate consumers on the standard health requirements.

“We also want consumers to learn from this incident…that they should be alert, choosy, prudent and selective when it comes to patronising eateries.

“As for the eateries, they should place cleanliness as a priority especially when preparing raw materials, safe location to put the raw food, the water flushing system and obeying local councils’ rules and regulation on the maintenance of clean premises,” he said.

Tiong was reacting to the closing down of the food court by the Health Ministry for two weeks following the post about the two mice feeding on the rice noodle on social media.