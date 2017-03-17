Curtin Malaysia’s foundation intake in progress

KOTA KINABALU: Students with SPM, STPM, UEC, O-Level, A-Level, Diploma and Matriculation qualifications who plan to pursue a tertiary education at an Australian university closer to home are encouraged to apply for the current Foundation programme intake at Curtin University in Miri, Sarawak.

Curtin Malaysia’s one-year foundation programmes offer a convenient pathway in commerce, arts and engineering and science. Upon successful completion, students are guaranteed places in undergraduate programmes of their choice at the university.

Curtin Malaysia is the largest international campus of Curtin University, an Australian university currently ranked in the top two percent of universities worldwide and number 10 in Australia in the highly regarded Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2016.

Students at Curtin Malaysia study courses identical to those at other Curtin campuses in Australia and Singapore, and degrees earned at the Malaysian campus are conferred directly by Curtin University. They also enjoy an undifferentiated learning experience and student support mechanisms such as online study resources and bi-directional delivery of course material between campuses.

Like its Australian parent, Curtin Malaysia has a very global focus with over 4,000 students from more than 45 countries and highly-qualified teaching staff from some 15 countries further strengthen its international outlook.

In addition, students are offered flexibility in completing their degrees, in which they can opt to study part of their degrees at Curtin’s main campus in Perth or at its Singapore campus. Student exchange programmes are also available where students can transfer to Perth for one semester and vice-versa.

Curtin is world-ranked in a number of subject areas in the prestigious QS World University Rankings by Subject 2017 such as Mineral & Mining Engineering (No. 2), Earth & Marine Sciences (No. 40); Chemical Engineering and Civil & Structural Engineering (Top 250); Accounting & Finance, Business & Management Studies, Electrical & Electronics Engineering and Environmental Sciences (Top 200), and Computer Sciences & Information Systems and Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering (Top 250).

The rankings are a testimony of the quality of related courses offered at Curtin Malaysia, including Bachelor’s in Petroleum Engineering, Applied Geology, Chemical Engineering, Civil & Construction Engineering, single and double majors in Accounting and Finance, Business Administration, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Computer Systems & Networking and Mechanical Engineering.

The courses are also recognised and accredited by professional bodies nationally and internationally, including the Board of Engineers Malaysia, Engineers Australia, Institute of Chemical Engineers, United Kingdom, Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia, CPA Australia, Malaysian Institute of Accountants and Malaysian Institution of Certified Public Accountants. Curtin is also among the world’s elite institutions accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), an accreditation that is extended to its international campuses in Malaysia and Singapore.

As a result, the university produces graduates of the highest calibre and who are career-ready.

Curtin Malaysia’s February/March or first semester intake is still in progress and it is offering an early bird promotion where students applying for the initial Foundation intake are eligible to receive complimentary Starbucks gift cards worth RM20 and those successfully enrolled with payment made will get AirAsia travel e-vouchers worth RM300. Terms and conditions apply and potential students can enquire with the university’s marketing department for details. Foundation classes will commence on March 30.

For more information on Curtin Malaysia’s current intake, contact marketing officer Alina Fu at 085-443 939 or 019-855 5610, or email alina.fu@curtin.edu.my.

For more information on Curtin Malaysia, visit its website (www.curtin.edu.my), its Facebook page (CurtinMalaysia), Twitter profile (curtinmalaysia), Google+ page (Curtin Malaysia) or Instagram (curtinmalaysia).