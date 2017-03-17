Digistar signs partnership agreements with React Mobile and Celcom

KUCHING: Digistar Corporation Bhd (Digistar) has entered into partnership agreements with US-based React Mobile Ltd (React Mobile) and Celcom Axiata Bhd (Celcom).

The company in a statement said the partnership with React Mobile was for the launching of Digistar’s advanced security technology system imported from the US known as ‘Panther Mobile’.

The agreement marked the launching of ‘Panther Mobile’ its newly developed and comprehensive security system and services, which is the expansion from the state-of-the-art Panther911 Central Monitoring Station (CMS) Command Centre.

Panther Mobile’ is the brainchild of Digistar Group’s chief executive officer Datuk Wira Lee Wah Chong.

Lee disclosed that there are plans to offer the service into other South East Asia countries including Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and other countries over the next three years.

“Digistar will invest approximately RM40 million for the expansion and will setup approximately 30 service centre and concept stores nationwide in five years’ time,” he said in a statement.

The company has spent more than three years of research and development with the expertise and technology provider which is React Mobile, a trusted leader in the industry in the US.

Digistar reiterated that the partnership with React Mobile is for the company to offer comprehensive yet affordable security solution for home, business and personal safety in South East Asia countries.

Digistar believed the system emphasised on affordable security solutions for people from all walks of life, namely the elderlies, children, ladies, families and even for residential areas, retail outlets, factories and so forth.

The company observed that the security system is “ON-THE-GO”.

Moreover, Digistar noted ‘Panther Mobile’ is powered by Panther911 CMS and is currently available throughout the nation through its CMS Command Centre located in six states namely, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Johor, Penang, Sabah and Sarawak.

The company said its current customer database of approximately 6,000 customers from residential and business have benefited from PANTHER 911 Central Monitoring Station.

Meanwhile, Lee expressed his optimism of the demand for security services as safety concerns have been rising in Malaysia and neighboring countries.

Apart from that, Digistar said ‘Panther Mobile’ has launched its first portable panic button namely ‘The Sidekick’ that came with mobile smart application that integrates with round the clock Panther911 CMS Command Centre.

The company explained that the service provides 24 hours SOS response, filtering all false alarms or alerts and immediately escalate incidents to local authorities and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Elaborating further, it noted the system also tracks the accurate global GPS location of the device and triggers immediate alert upon pressing the panic button during distress situation at anywhere and anytime.

On top of that, Digistar said ‘Panther Mobile’ offers value added and affordable healthcare videos on-demand contents with unlimited downloads and online viewing as a value added feature apart from the security device.

Additionally, Digistar said the group was delighted and excited to be collaborating with Celcom, the widest mobile-telco network infrastructure of 3G/4G in Malaysia for its preferred wireless network provider to connect Digistar’s Panther911 Central Monitoring Station (CMS) via its mobile-to-mobile (M2M) network platform.

At the same time, Celcom has appointed Digistar as a partner to market Celcom’s postpaid and prepaid plan as value-added service on top of ‘Panther Mobile’ security device to deliver real-time security services nationwide.

In Malaysia, Digistar noted there are various telecommunication and mobile operators that consume the total market size of approximately 10 million postpaid active subscribers as data source referred from The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

As a result, Digistar said it aims to be the value-added service provider with security solutions that confidently target to capture three per cent of the market share with an expected 300,000 customers over a period of five years.

In the meantime, the signing of the agreements and launching of the security technology system was witnessed by Communication and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak, US Ambassador to Malaysia Kamala Shirin Lakhdir and Celcom’s deputy CEO of business operations Azwan Khan Osman.