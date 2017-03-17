FameLab East Malaysian leg at Swinburne Sarawak tomorrow

KUCHING: Seven contestants will stand before a panel of judges to present technical scientific concepts in a manner that can be easily understood by the general public at Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus (Swinburne Sarawak) this Saturday (March 18).

This is the Sabah-Sarawak leg of the FameLab Competition, one of the biggest science communication competitions in the world.

Members of the public are invited to the 10am event which will be held at the lecture theatre.

According to a press release, the competition tests presenters’ skills in breaking down and conveying science, technology, engineering and mathematics concepts in a creative and interesting three-minute presentation in layman terms.

Of the seven competing this Saturday, four are Swinburne Sarawak postgraduate students. The winners will qualify for the final round to be held in Kuala Lumpur on May 6. The winner of the national round will represent Malaysia and compete against 30 other contestants from around the world at The Times Cheltenham Science Festival in June.

Ten FameLab finalists will be selected for a weekend Communication Masterclass, run by some of the best science communicators from the United Kingdom, to receive training on practical methods and deliveries for effective science communications.

On the judging panels are Associate Professor Dr Abhimanyu Veerakumarasivam, chairman of the Young Scientist Network ASM; Kamarul Bahrin Haron, senior assistant vice-president and editor at Large of Astro Awani; and Sarah Deverall, Country director of British Council Malaysia.

Dr Abhimanyu, who was the FameLab International 2016 winner, will share his experience and success story with the audience before the competition starts.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Dato’ Sri Nancy Shukri is expected to attend as guest-of-honour.

FameLab is jointly organised by the Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (Might) and the British Council. FameLab was started in 2005 in the UK by Cheltenham Science Festival and has quickly become established as a diamond model for identifying, training and mentoring scientists and engineers to share their enthusiasm for their subjects with the public.